Man sought after dog attack on 11-year-old girl in Tower Hamlets
Police investigating a dog attack in London that left an 11-year-old girl in hospital for days have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The girl was walking to school when police say a dog being walked by a man "lunged at her", biting her several times on the hand and arm.
A passing taxi driver freed the girl but the dog owner left the scene.
The girl had been walking in Ben Jonson Road, Stepney Green at about 08:30 on 28 September when the attack happened.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police said the girl had to be taken to hospital, where she stayed for "several days receiving treatment". They are urging any witnesses to come forward.
Det Insp Luke Hampton said: "This was a shocking and sustained attack on a young girl as she walked to school.
"The incident not only left her with serious injuries - including broken bones - but has also left her traumatised.
"We need to quickly identify the owner of these dogs to make sure this does not happen again."