Bromley football fan who died during National League game named
- Published
A football fan who died during a National League match between Bromley and Yeovil prompting it to be abandoned has been named as Keith Hore.
Mr Hore, a Bromley Football Club season ticket holder, was taken ill six minutes after kick-off, and play was stopped so he could receive treatment.
The match, on Saturday, was eventually called off just after 13:30 GMT.
Bromley announced a minute's silence would be held next Saturday before the team's match against Wealdstone.
In a statement, the club said Mr Hore had followed the Ravens alongside his hometown club, Gillingham.
"Everyone at Bromley Football Club would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Keith Hore," the club said.
Rest in peace, Keith Hore.— Bromley FC (@bromleyfc) December 5, 2022
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/53Rv47nxyZ pic.twitter.com/RyoyBULHE2
Mr Hore was watching the game in the home section when he was taken ill.
He was treated by paramedics and medical staff from both teams before being taken to hospital where it was announced he had died.
In a statement released on Saturday, Yeovil Town said: "From all the playing staff at Yeovil Town we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the incident at today's game."
"At times like this the whole football family rallies together and shows that it is more than just a game," the club added.
A book of condolence will be placed in the Bromley club shop from Wednesday while drop-in sessions with professional mental health advisors are to be made available for those affected by what happened.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk