Iranian resistance group office in London attacked in alleged firebombing
- Published
An alleged firebomb attack at the office of an Iranian resistance group in north-west London is being investigated by police.
The London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze in Cricklewood on Monday.
The office is occupied by the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), which describes itself as "seeking to establish a free, democratic and non-nuclear Iran".
The Met say it is not being treated as terror-related.
The London Fire Brigade said it was called to the fire at 0215 GMT, and it was under control 20 minutes later. A bin shed on the ground floor was destroyed in the fire but there were no reported injuries.
Hossein Abedini, deputy director of the National Council of Resistance of Iran UK office, said neighbours saw someone running off after throwing a suspected petrol bomb.
"They came out and saw somebody who was escaping from the scene, but he threw a firebomb - something like a Molotov cocktail - at the building and they saw flames all over the place and outside the building," he said.
The office was used for human rights activities and meetings of the families of victims of executions in Iran have been hosted there, Mr Abedini added.
Det Supt Tony Bellis said: "We know this incident has caused concern among the local community and have liaised with local community groups as a result.
He added "there is no current information to suggest a targeted attack at this time and it is not being treated as terror-related".
But he added officers are "keeping an open mind in relation to any potential motivation behind this incident."
"Due to the location of the incident and the organisation based at the adjacent premises, the investigation is also being supported by specialist officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command," he said.