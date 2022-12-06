Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival.
Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August.
The Met said an 18-year-old had handed himself in at a police station on Tuesday following a recent CCTV appeal.
He remains in police custody, the force added.
Detectives said they still wanted to trace another man in connection with Mr Nembhard's death.
Mr Nembhard, who rapped under the name TKorStretch, had been visiting the carnival with his sister and friends, and was in a large crowd when he was attacked at about 20:00 BST on 29 August.
Police pulled him free from the crush and gave him first aid, but he later died in a west London hospital.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.
The Met has urged anyone with any information about what happened "no matter how small" to come forward, including those who were filming or photographing in the area at the time.
In October, a 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.
A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The 23-year-old man was released under investigation, while the 18-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were all bailed pending further inquiries.
