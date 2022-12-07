Broadwater Farm estate to get £130m transformation
A north London estate is set to transformed after a £130m regeneration project was approved.
Almost 300 social homes are to be built on the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham after Haringey Council green-lit the proposals.
The plans were drawn up after two blocks were deemed unsafe following inspections carried out after the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.
Demolition work has already begun on the Tangmere block.
The Northolt block will also be knocked down as will the Stapleford North block, an enterprise centre, medical centre and energy centre.
The Grade-II listed mural on the Tangmere Block is to be relocated and restored.
In their place, 294 new council-rent homes will be built, representing a gain of 52 homes on the estate.
A wellbeing hub, replacement enterprise centre and a shop are also part of the proposals.
'Opportunities'
It follows a resident ballot in March where 85% voted for the plans to go ahead.
Councillor Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council, called the plans a "resident-led, placemaking proposal".
"We will continue working together to shape the future of the neighbourhood, ensuring residents are the ones that benefit most from the opportunities the redevelopment will bring." he added.
But some residents criticised the plans and said the council had not delivered on their promises.
Jacob Secker, secretary of the residents' association, said demolishing the health centre went against council policies since the new wellbeing hub would be "considerably smaller than the existing facility".
He said the development would only provide 35% three and four-bedroom homes, which he said was a "huge drop" from a 55% target in the council's housing strategy.
He added the council had not been upfront during the ballot process about plans to introduce a controlled parking zone (CPZ) on the estate, adding a previous CPZ had been withdrawn following a petition by residents.
In response to his concerns, a member of the council committee said the plans would "significantly increase" the number of family units and address overcrowding on the estate.
