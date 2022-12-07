Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
- Published
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for up to three hours after power cable damage caused major disruption at Euston station in London.
The passengers reported being stuck on trains, waiting to disembark, outside the station since 9:30 GMT.
The London Fire Brigade has been helping about 400 passengers to safety to the platform.
The disruption is expected to last until at least 18:30 GMT.
Network Rail said 25,000-volt overhead cables that power trains had come down just outside Euston.
The web of wires snapped when they got caught on a passing train at 8:50 GMT.
Incoming trains were forced to stop and the damage means no trains can arrive at platforms 1-7.
James Dean, Network Rail's West Coast South route director, said: "Our team of engineers is working hard to fix the wires and restore power so we can get a full service back up and running as soon as possible.
"When wires are damaged like this it can mean a complex and lengthy repair. For that reason I'd urge people to check before they set off on their journey as unfortunately disruption is expected all day."
A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: "We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding. Whilst we are attempting to run our full service for the remainder of the day, customers should expect some disruption.
"Anyone who chooses to delay their journey, can use their ticket to travel tomorrow."
The routes affected are: Avanti West Coast between Glasgow Central, Edinburgh, Lancaster, Holyhead, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and London Euston.
And the London Northwestern Railway between Crewe, Birmingham New Street, Northampton, Bletchley, Tring and London Euston, as well as the London Overground between Watford Junction and London Euston.
All lines between Milton Keynes and Watford Junction are also blocked as emergency services respond to an incident on the tracks. Delays are expected until the end of the day.