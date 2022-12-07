Penge crash Met police officer cleared over car chase deaths
A Met Police officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt during a car chase.
PC Edward Welch from Chatham, Kent, had been pursuing a stolen car in Penge, south-east London, in August 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.
The 34-year-old was on trial at the Old Bailey, where he denied two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.
The jury deliberated for half a day before finding him not guilty.
The officer was also cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and not guilty of an alternative charge of dangerous driving.
The court had heard the vehicle which was being chased by PC Welch was driven by 19-year-old Joshua Dobby.
Dobby lost control of the car on Lennard Road, crashing into a bollard and crushing Makayah, Ms Cooper and another 10-year-old child who was also seriously injured.
The 19-year-old was later jailed after being convicted of two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
