Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
- Published
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London.
Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later.
Three other teenagers have already been charged with murdering Charlie and also 16-year-old Kearne Solanke.
Kearne was found in Titmus Avenue, Thamesmead, on the same day.
Mr Jobe is set to appear at Bexley Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.