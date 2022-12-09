Warm Banks in London: where can you find them?
- Published
As the cost of living rises and winter sets in, several London councils and organisations are opening warm banks to help people through the colder months.
A warm bank (or space) is a public venue such as a library or church anyone can visit for free if they are struggling to heat their home.
Most London councils have confirmed they will be running a warm bank scheme.
So, where can you find them and how can you use them?
Where can I find a warm bank near me?
Barking and Dagenham
Barking and Dagenham Council has opened up warm banks in some of its libraries and community halls, such as Barking Learning Centre, which is open on weekends.
You can find out more about where their food banks are here.
Barnet
Barnet Council and Age UK Barnet are running a warm spaces scheme in the borough, with most of their warm banks based in local libraries.
To find out where they are and when they are open, click here.
Bexley
Lots of libraries and churches in Bexley will be opening their doors to anyone trying to keep warm this winter, with several of them offering free Wi-Fi and charging points.
Find a list of them here.
Brent
Brent Council has advised anyone struggling to keep warm to visit libraries in the borough, such as The Library at Willesden Green.
They are also offering support through the six Brent Hubs across the borough, which can provide food and fuel vouchers for those in urgent need.
You can find all the warm banks in the borough here.
Bromley
Bromley Well, a health and wellbeing service delivered by local charities, is running warm centres based in cafes, churches and libraries in the borough.
Find a map displaying all of the warm centres here.
Camden
Leisure centres, children's centres and libraries will be welcoming residents into their warm spaces across Camden this winter.
Some of the warm spaces targeted towards children will also be hosting story time sessions and rhyme workshops.
The council has compiled a list of warm banks in the area here.
City of London
The Barbican Library and Shoe Lane Library are two of the venues becoming warm spaces this winter for residents of the square mile.
Find more of the borough's warm spaces here.
Croydon
There are 10 warm spaces in Croydon, ranging from churches to community centres.
To find out where they are all located, take a look at the warm spaces map here.
Ealing
Council-run buildings in the Borough of Ealing such as community centres and libraries will be serving as warm banks to those in need.
They are also running a free service called Healthy Homes Ealing to give advice on how to make your home energy efficient.
Enfield
Libraries in Enfield will be serving as warm spaces this season, with some offering money and debt advice along with cafes.
To find a warm bank near you, use the Warm Welcome search tool.
Greenwich
Greenwich will have three types of warm space on offer:
- Community locations which will be serving hot drinks on certain days in the week
- Retail venues, some of which will serving discounted meals
- Free community activities
The council has provided a map of all of the warm spaces here.
Hackney
Several Hackney libraries will be providing support to residents by offering warm spaces this winter.
They will also be running a 'Kind Coat' scheme, allowing residents to pick up or donate a warm coat to help keep others warm.
You can use this search tool to find warm banks in the area.
Hammersmith and Fulham
There are several warm hubs across the borough based in libraries and other venues.
Find a map of the warm spaces near you here.
Haringey
Haringey Council is running a Warm Welcome scheme and opening warm banks in cafes, churches and children's centres.
Residents can also pay for an extra cup of coffee or pastry for anyone who might need it when they see a Warm Welcome sign in any shops in the borough.
See more information on the scheme and where to find food banks here.
Harrow
The charity Harrow Giving is running a Warm Hubs scheme in the borough based in leisure centres and church halls.
Find more information here.
Havering
There is a network of warm banks in Havering, with several set up by community associations in the area.
Age UK Havering is hosting warm spaces for over 50s across the borough in venues such as the Queens Theatre.
You can find a list of all of them here.
Hillingdon
Hillingdon Council is not running a warm spaces scheme especially for this year but told BBC London that "every winter the council's libraries are open to anyone seeking respite from the cold".
The libraries will be hosting a range of events in the run-up to Christmas and you can find more information on them here.
Hounslow
Warm banks will be open until March 2023 in Hounslow, with the majority based in church halls and libraries. Most of the venues will also be offering hot drinks.
Find out where the warm spaces in Hounslow are here.
Islington
Several community centres including London Irish Centre and the Brickworks Community Centre will be open during the day for residents struggling with their energy bills.
The council has made a list of all the venues.
Kensington and Chelsea
Public spaces across the borough of Kensington and Chelsea will be serving as warm spaces, such as the Chelsea Theatre, which will be screening World Cup matches.
For more information on where the warm spaces are and what other activities are on offer, see the comprehensive list here.
Kingston
Supported by volunteers in the area, Kingston Council has opened a network of warm spaces in the borough.
The Kingston Town Warm Hub offers free Wi-Fi, board games, and a silent area for residents who want to enjoy some peace and quiet.
Find all of the borough's warm spaces here.
Lambeth
There are just under 30 warm spaces dotted around the borough, with the majority based in churches or libraries.
Some of them offer hot food and refreshments, such as the Emmanuel Church warm bank, which is run by the Norwood and Brixton Foodbank and is open on Thursdays.
You can search for all of the borough's warm spaces here.
Lewisham
Lewisham's libraries will be acting as warm spaces for the borough this winter, given that four out of ten Lewisham residents are in either fuel or food poverty.
The libraries will also be holding events such as homework clubs and film nights for the family.
To find out opening times and other information, visit the libraries information page.
Merton
All seven libraries in Merton will be taking part in the council's warm spaces scheme and hosting events such as history talks, as well as giving debt advice.
Several churches in the borough will also be opening their doors to residents during the winter - to find out where they are, search the directory here.
Newham
Newham Council will be opening 19 Warm Havens as part of its cost of living crisis response and is offering grants to voluntary organisations willing to open their doors.
Find out more information on the scheme here.
Redbridge
Redbridge Council is referring to its warm banks as Community Living Rooms, each with different things on offer.
All 11 Redbridge libraries are involved in the scheme and offer a range of activities such as chess club and coding for kids.
To find out which venues are taking part, you can see more information here.
Richmond
Several libraries in the borough along with other venues, such as the Museum of Richmond will be open to residents as warm spaces this winter.
To find out where they are, see the council's map here.
Southwark
Southwark has opened several food banks for its residents, with some offering advice and activities such as puzzles and games to keep visitors busy.
The council has provided a list of all of their warm spaces here.
Sutton
Sutton's libraries will be serving as warm spaces in the winter months, with warm spaces volunteers available at specific times to direct residents to information that could support them with the rising cost of living.
You can find out which library is nearest to you and what other organisations are opening their doors here.
Tower Hamlets
Tower Hamlets will be hosting warm spaces in its libraries, idea stores and community centres.
Several of them will be offering refreshments and holding board games sessions for visitors throughout the winter season.
Read more about the council's warm spaces scheme here.
Waltham Forest
The council has launched a Winter Spaces Network including 44 buildings across the borough, including libraries and community cafes, which will be serving subsidised meals.
The service will be delivered by over 30 voluntary organisations in the borough and you can find your nearest warm space on the council website.
Wandsworth
There are over 20 warm banks in Wandsworth, with some only open to specific age groups, such as the Franciscan Children's Centre in Tooting, which is for under-fives and their family members only.
Find all the warm banks in the area using their Warm Spaces Directory here.
Westminster
The council has created a directory of all of the warm spaces in its borough, from Queen's Park Library to the Royal Albert Hall, which will open its doors every Monday morning.
To get more information on what warm spaces are based near you, search the directory here.