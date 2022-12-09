RMT's London Underground workers vote to continue strike action
- Published
The RMT union's London Underground workers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action for another six months.
Some 94% of members voted in favour, based on a turnout of 52%, in the dispute over jobs and pensions.
The union said it would now consider its options and had not ruled out confirming new strike dates if a negotiated settlement cannot be found.
Transport for London said there would be no job losses because of the plans.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate every Tube worker in this long-running dispute over jobs, conditions and pensions.
"It is an impressive feat for any set of workers to return a third strike ballot in favour of more action and continuing to try to bring this dispute to a negotiated settlement.
"We urge London Underground Limited and the mayor of London to sit down with the union urgently, so we can bring this dispute to a resolution.
"If a resolution cannot be found, we will continue our industrial campaign for as long as it takes to get justice for our people."
Transport for London previously said no proposals to change pensions or conditions had been made, and nobody would lose their jobs because of the plans it had set out.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk