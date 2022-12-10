Dizzee Rascal: Grime artist made diss track after guilty verdict - court
- Published
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal rapped about the judge on the day he was found guilty of attacking his former fiancee, a court has heard.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, is appealing his conviction for assaulting Cassandra Jones in Streatham in south London.
Mills was handed a one-year restraining order and a 24-week curfew in April.
Ms Jones told Inner London Crown Court how Mills had "rapped about the judge" in a diss track after his conviction.
Giving evidence from behind a screen on Friday, she said in June 2021 Mills "barged" into her south London home before "smashing" his head against the fridge "out of frustration".
Ms Jones told the court she "stumbled to the ground" after the 38-year-old "pushed his forehead into my forehead and pushed me around the room".
'Red mist'
"He reached his red mist where he just doesn't care," she said.
But Mills' defence lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC, suggested he was "perfectly calm" when he arrived and it was Ms Jones who "has a temper" and is "abusive" towards him.
"What happened is quite the reverse of what you have said - that you were upset and concerned about your financial position, that that developed into an argument in which you in fact pushed Dylan and scratched his arm," she said.
Ms Jones replied: "Are you actually being serious?"
The barrister said: "There was a verbal argument which resulted in you losing your temper, pushing Dylan, scratching his left arm and there was no physical aggression from him to you."
Ms Jones continued: "That's entirely untrue and he knows that's untrue and it's disgusting you can even allow me to be in this position, Dylan. This is horrendous."
Mills, of Sevenoaks, Kent, had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021.
Ms Jones told the court Mills, who is known for singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, had reduced her "allowance" from £2,000 to £1,800 when she was "badly behaved".
When it was suggested the only reduction had come as a result of a loss of bookings due to the Coivd-19 pandemic, she said: "He is a multimillionaire.
"He's just bought a second Ferrari for himself. He's a very wealthy man, he raps about it all the time.
"He released a diss track, at 38 years old, the day he was convicted. He rapped about the judge."
The hearing, in front of a judge and two magistrates, continues.