Abel Mahari: Sex attacker jailed for assault on neighbour
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted his neighbour as she slept in her south London home has been jailed.
The Met Police said Abel Mahari, 35, crept into the property in Lambeth on 5 September last year and assaulted the woman.
He was arrested after CCTV and forensic evidence placed him at the scene.
At Inner London Crown Court, he was found guilty of sexual assault by touching and jailed for four years and three months.
After the sentencing, the victim said: "Someone coming into your house in the middle of the night and touching you in such an intimate way is something that you think will never happen to you.
"My home is my sanctuary, I felt safe there and he has taken that away from me."
She added: "Since this attack I didn't want to go outside. I didn't want any unwanted attention from any other people, I didn't feel safe being out in the open.
"It has only been in the last couple of weeks that my confidence is starting to improve and I am feeling slightly more comfortable to go outside and to live my life."
Det Sgt Will Wigzell said it had been "an incredibly traumatic incident for the victim, who had been committed to the investigation".
He encouraged any victims of sexual assault to contact police.