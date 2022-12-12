Weather brings London transport to a standstill
- Published
Overnight snow and freezing temperatures have caused major disruption to London's transport.
Flights have been affected at Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports.
On the Tube, all lines apart from the Waterloo & City are facing disruption while engineers deal with weather issues including ice on the tracks.
Trains also have major disruption with Southern, Thameslink, Southeastern, South West Railway and Greater Anglia worst affected.
Network Rail said hundreds of staff armed with specialist kit were defrosting frozen points and signals, and trains with snow ploughs were being used to clear tracks.
The M25 is closed between junction 23-25. Overnight, it was closed clockwise at Potters Bar to recover a number of lorries, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice until Tuesday has been issued by the Met Office.
Tufnell Park feeling magical in the early morning snow ❄️ @BBCRadioLondon @writtenbysalma pic.twitter.com/p1mA2QwSPo— Sarah Morris (@SarahFMorris) December 12, 2022
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk