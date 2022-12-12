Tube track car crash: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
- Published
A driver involved in a fatal crash in which a car left the road, went through a barrier and onto Tube tracks in west London has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Yagmur Ozden, 33, died after the car hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station and ended up on the line on 22 August.
Rida Kazem is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 23-year-old will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 10 January.
Mr Kazem, of Greenford, west London, is also accused of failing to provide a blood sample and has been bailed until the court hearing. He was previously in a critical condition.
An inquest opened in August into Ms Ozden's death heard she had lived in Finchley and was born in Baghdad, Iraq.
She worked as a beautician in London, the hearing, adjourned to a later date, was told.
A second passenger in the Range Rover, a 26-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk