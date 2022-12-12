London Fire Brigade: New complaints service receives 62 reports
A complaints service created by London Fire Brigade (LFB) following a damning review has already received 62 reports, it has been revealed.
The report, released last month, found that the brigade was "institutionally misogynist and racist".
The complaints service was set up in response. So far five complaints have been resolved while four have resulted in a staff suspension, LFB said.
Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said "change has started now".
The independent review into the brigade's culture listed multiple examples of racism, misogyny and poor behaviour at almost all levels of the organisation.
It was established by the London fire commissioner after a trainee firefighter took his own life in August 2020.
Following the report, a former firefighter who worked in the team responsible for changing culture at the brigade told the BBC he had "no faith" in its ability to reform.
LFB previously said it had accepted the independent report and its 23 recommendations in full.
Speaking about the new complaints system which began two weeks ago, Mr Roe said the brigade introduced it "so that staff can feel safe to speak up and cases are handled objectively and confidentially".
He added: "We're taking a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, harassment and bullying but we will rightly be judged on our actions not words.
"That is why we're being transparent on publishing regularly the number of complaints made, and action taken.
"All data published will protect the anonymity of all involved and suspensions should not be seen as a sign of guilt before any investigation has completed."
