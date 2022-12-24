Looking down on London at Christmas
As Christmas approaches and the long nights draw in, London is illuminated by a festive glow.
Throughout this cold, dark winter, photographer Jason Hawkes has been snapping the capital from above.
"I've always loved London at Christmas," says the 54-year-old, who has spent the past few weeks photographing the cityscape from a helicopter.
"There seem to be more and more festive activities, including Christmas markets, funfairs and the amazing outside ice rinks at Somerset House and the huge, new "Glide" at Battersea Power Station."
Mr Hawkes says he enjoys London's changing seasons and the challenges posed by fog and nightfall. He said it was noticeable how much busier the streets are this year.
It is the first Christmas free of restrictions after Covid scuppered many Londoners' plans over the past two years.
"I'd not realised how quickly you can forget," he adds. "I've just looked back at flights in December 2020.
"The evening and night shots look fairly similar but the daytime images are almost completely devoid of any life at all."
All photographs courtesy of Jason Hawkes.
