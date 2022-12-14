Elizabeth line workers vote to take strike action
Elizabeth line employees have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action over pay.
The employees of Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI), who manage operating systems, rejected a 4% pay offer, which the union Prospect said was well below current inflation.
In a statutory ballot, 94% voted for strike action, with 92% backing other forms of industrial action.
Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.
The turnout of RfLI workers, who manage the central operation system between Paddington and Abbey Wood, was well above the regulatory threshold of 50%, Prospect said.
Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, added: "Our members have worked incredibly hard to get the Elizabeth Line ready to go safely into operation yet they are being treated significantly worse than equivalent workers on the rest of London's network.
"The Elizabeth Line itself is now bringing in large extra passenger revenue for TfL and is underspent on its budget so there really ought to be room for some movement on pay.
"Our members don't want to go on strike but pay is so far behind inflation that they simply cannot manage.
"We remain open to negotiation and it is our hope that RfLI will come back to the table with an offer sufficient to avert industrial action."
The exact form and dates for industrial action will be decided in consultation with members.
