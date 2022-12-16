King visits Jewish centre in north London ahead of Hannukah

The King met Holocaust survivors as well as other member of the north London Jewish community

The King has met Holocaust survivors at a Jewish community centre in north London.

He spoke with them at an annual pre-Hannukah reception at the JW3 centre in Finchley before unveiling a commemorative plaque.

During his visit he met with local school children and students taking part in educational schemes here.

He was also shown round the kitchen, where thousands of meal a week are prepared for local people in need.

King Charles met kitchen staff who work at the centre's foodbank programme, providing thousands of meals to locals in need

JW3 says since its foodbank opened in 2020, it has distributed the equivalent of 275,000 meals to people in the area.

His Majesty met volunteers as they prepared and packaged extra parcels to be distributed in the run up to Hannukah, which is between 18-26 December.

The King visited the Bike Project, which works by refurbishing second-hand bikes and donating them to asylum seekers in London
Young people at the centre wrapped Christmas and Hannukah presents for people in the community

During his visit, local children wrapped presents which had been donated for needy member of the community for Hannukah and Christmas.

After a tour of the centre, the King visited one of its schemes, the Bike Project, which collects donations of second-hand bikes, before refurbishing and donating them to refugees and asylum seekers around London.

