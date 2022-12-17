Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police.
The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.
Officers were initially called to a disturbance at a residential address near to the scene at around 14:00 GMT.
The man was released without further action. A woman, 44, held in connection with the deaths remains in custody.
The arrested pair were known to both children, officers said in an initial statement.
