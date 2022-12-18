Man charged over murder of woman in Hackney
A man has been accused of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house in north-east London.
Police were called to the property in Rectory Road, Hackney at about 22:20 GMT on Thursday where they found Ailish Walsh, 28, and confirmed she was dead.
Liam Taylor, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with her murder on Sunday.
The Met Police said he was remanded to appear before Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday and urged anyone with any information to contact the force.
