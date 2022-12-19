Further arrest after Tottenham man found dead in Essex woodland
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of a man whose body was found in woodland two days after he went missing.
Koray Alpergin, 43, from Tottenham, was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, on 15 October.
Police said Mr Alpergin and a woman were taken from a house in Ebony Crescent in Enfield on 13 October.
The suspect, 33, remains in custody at a south London police station.
Several people had previously been charged with murder and kidnap.
Erdogan Ulcay, 55, from Camden, Ali Kavak, 25, from Tottenham, Junior Kettle, 31, from Islington, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, are all set to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 January.
The Met said two other men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are on bail pending further inquiries.
A 55-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action, the force added.
