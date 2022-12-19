Naziat Khan death: Zafar Iqbal murdered wife in front of children
A man strangled his wife with her own scarf 21 years ago after being "embarrassed" at her attempts to secure a divorce, the Old Bailey has heard.
Zafar Iqbal, 62, murdered Naziat Khan in front of their three young daughters at her home in Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.
He then abandoned the children to an acquaintance before fleeing to Pakistan.
In 2021, Iqbal was extradited to face justice in the UK.
Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to murdering the 38-year-old.
At his sentencing hearing on Monday, Anthony Orchard KC told the court of repeated incidents of domestic violence including one in March 1999 which left Ms Khan with two black eyes.
In January 2000, the defendant wrapped a scarf around her head and mouth, tied up her legs, and threatened her saying: "I'm gonna kill you," the court heard.
The defendant took some of her jewellery and the attack was reported to the police but later withdrawn.
The court heard in June 2000, Ms Khan started to initiate Islamic divorce proceedings after an incident saw her left with a fat lip.
The following January, the couple agreed to a reconciliation, but by June the relationship had broken down.
Mr Orchard KC said: "Islamic Council records show that on Monday 20 August 2001, the defendant contacted them that day by phone and stated that he wanted another four months to reply.
"He requested he be contacted by telephone, rather than letter in future, as someone else had read one of his letters and it was 'embarrassing to him'.
"Shortly after 13:00 that same day, Naziat was killed."
Mr Orchard KC said the defendant intended to kill his wife when he attacked her in front of three of their children.
"No doubt the background to what happened was the on-going divorce proceedings," he told the court.
"There may have been issues between the defendant and Naziat, but those cannot, do not, and can never justify what he did in front of his three youngest children."
One of the couple's daughters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, vowed their mother would not become just an "honour killing" statistic.
She told Iqbal: "I pray you never forget her face and that when you sleep you think of not only her future you snatched, but ours too..
"She will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts."
The sentencing hearing continues.
