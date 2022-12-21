Pembridge Hotel: Serious sexual offences alleged at refugee hotel in 1978
Detectives are investigating an allegation of historic sexual offences against children at a hotel housing refugees 44 years ago.
In 1978, the Pembridge Hotel in Pembridge Square, west London, was being used as a refuge by the Chile Solidarity Campaign.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who either worked or stayed at the hotel during that time.
After 1978, the residents were relocated widely across the UK.
In June 2021, police received a report from a former female resident who was nine years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Scotland Yard said the suspect's name was Sato and that he may have been known by the nickname Cameu or Cauneu.
The victim also recalls seeing other children being sexually abused by the same man.
Det Con Pat Tully said: "I am very keen to hear from anyone who stayed at the hotel in 1978, at the very least to ensure that any victims of sexual offences receive the support they may still need.
"A long time has passed, but I am convinced that anyone touched by incidents such as this will remember them and I urge those people to get in touch."
