Woman, 44, charged with murdering two young boys in Dagenham
- Published
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with murdering two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London.
Kara Alexander, of Dagenham, is accused of killing the boys, aged two and five, whose bodies were found at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.
She is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.
Post-mortem examinations and formal identification will take place "in due course", the Metropolitan Police said.
Family members have been informed of the deaths and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force said in a statement.
A man was also arrested but later released.
