Sadiq Khan to stand for third term as London mayor
- Published
Sadiq Khan will stand for London's mayoralty for a third time in 2024 after being reselected by Labour.
Mr Khan, who was first elected to the post in 2016, said he was "so proud" that the party and trade unions had "put their faith" in him.
If he wins the election he will become the first London mayor to serve three terms in office.
Neither the Conservatives nor the Liberal Democrats have announced their electoral candidates.
Zoë Garbett has announced she will stand as the Green Party's candidate.
Mr Khan said "we've come a long way" since he replaced Boris Johnson in the job, "but there's still so much more to do".
"I'm more determined than ever to use all the experience and knowledge I've gained as mayor to deliver on the issues that matter to Londoners, including supporting them through the cost-of-living crisis," he said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk