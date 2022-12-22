Jewish group attacked in Oxford Street returns for Hanukkah
- Published
A group of Jewish youngsters who endured an antisemitic attack while aboard a bus on a trip to London has returned to the spot to celebrate Hannukah and "bring light".
The group was on a private tour when men on the street swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them in Oxford Street in November 2021.
The youngsters' return trip, organised by Jewish News, was an act of "positive defiance," they said.
They lit candles, danced and sang.
"The Jewish way is about a small amount of light dispels much darkness, so we wanted to bring this light and show that central London and Oxford Street is a welcoming place for Jews and everybody of all backgrounds," Rabbi Yisroel Lew, of Chabad Lubavitch of Bloomsbury, said.