Met PC George Patmore charged with indecent image offences
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer is set to appear in court charged with indecent images offences.
PC George Patmore was charged on 8 November with three counts of making an indecent image of a child, one count of possession of extreme pornography and one count of publishing an obscene article.
The officer has been suspended from duty since his arrest on 9 July.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.