Sixteen-year-old boy dies in London double stabbing
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a central London street.
Two boys, both aged 16, were found with stab wounds in Seward Street, Clerkenwell, by police officers and ambulance crews at about 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.
One boy died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"An investigation is under way, there have been no arrests and crime scene is in place," the Met Police said.
