Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
- Published
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London.
Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
Police were called at about 22:20 GMT last Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman on Rectory Road.
Ms Walsh, who was 22 weeks pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for 8 March and a three-week trial at the Old Bailey from 16 October 2023.
Appearing at the court by videolink, Mr Taylor, from Hackney, was remanded into custody.
