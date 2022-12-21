Brixton Academy: Concert crush venue licence under review
- Published
The Met has applied for a summary review of the premises licence for the Brixton O2 Academy after two people died when they were crushed at a gig.
The concert by Afro-pop singer Asake was cut short when a large number of people tried to enter the venue on 15 December.
Rebecca Ikumelo died in hospital the following Saturday, and Gaby Hutchinson passed away two days later.
A third person remains in a critical condition.
Notifications of the review have been posted outside the venue.
A summary review is a fast-track review process brought by the police when they consider that the premises concerned is involved in serious crime, serious disorder or both.
It allows the licensing authority to take interim steps where it considers it necessary, pending a full review.
Those steps include the modification of the conditions of the premises licence; the exclusion of a licensable activity from the scope of the licence; the removal of the designated premises supervisor from the licence; the suspension of the licence for a period not exceeding 3 months; and the revocation of the licence.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told the BBC earlier a team of detectives was investigating the fatal crush to determine "if there are any criminal liabilities involved".
A statement on the Lambeth Council website said: "We are shocked and saddened by the devastating incident in Brixton on Thursday night, and are working to support our communities in the wake of this tragedy.
"The council is also fully playing its role in the investigations that are now under way. We are determined that answers must be found as to why these awful events occurred.
"The venue is currently closed and we are set to undertake an urgent, in-depth review of its licence, which covers the legal conditions it must meet to run, including its public safety arrangements. This follows the Met Police submitting an application for a 'Summary License Review' on Tuesday."
The council's licensing sub-committee will meet on 22 December to consider any immediate measures that need taking in relation to the venue.
The Met and the Academy Group, which runs the venue, have both been approached for any further comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk