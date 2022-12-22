Brixton Academy: Licence decision due for fatal gig crush venue
The owners of the Brixton O2 Academy have offered to remain closed for 28 days after two people died when they were crushed at a gig.
The concert by Afro-pop singer Asake was cut short following the crush last Thursday evening.
Rebecca Ikumelo died on Saturday, while Gaby Hutchinson died on Monday.
Lambeth councillors are meeting to decide whether to immediately suspend the academy's licence, ahead of a full review next month.
The Metropolitan Police wants Lambeth Council's licensing sub-committee to suspend the venue's licence while its investigation continues.
During the meeting, the police said there was a similar crush in 2020 when concerns were raised about the strength of the front doors.
A lawyer representing the force told the council meeting that the owner's offer to temporarily close was "inappropriate and wrong".
Stephen Walsh KC, representing the Academy Music Group, told councillors: "It is clearly far too early, as the police have accepted, to draw any conclusions about the causes of the tragedy, let alone to point the finger of blame at any party or parties."
'Vital lessons'
He said: "The O2 Academy Brixton recognises the gravity of the events which occurred on the night of 15 December, and expresses its sincere condolences to the families of those who died during the tragic incident, and its genuine concerns for anyone affected by it.
"The licence holder, Academy Music Group Limited, is committed to ensuring that vital lessons are learned through its own detailed internal investigation."
On the owners' offer to close for 28 days, lawyer for the Metropolitan Police, Gerald Gourier, said: "As a matter of principle that is inappropriate and wrong.
"It is not right, I suggest, to leave a decision as serious as this one in the hands of the licencee."
The third sold-out concert in a week by Asake had to be cut short when a large number of people tried to enter the venue.
Gaby Hutchinson, 23, from Gravesend in Kent, was a security contractor working at the venue. Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, was a mother of two.
A woman, 21, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A summary review is a fast-track review process brought by the police when they consider that the premises concerned is involved in serious crime, serious disorder or both.
It allows the licensing authority to take interim steps where it considers it necessary, pending a full review.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told the BBC on Wednesday a team of detectives was investigating the fatal crush to determine "if there are any criminal liabilities involved".
A statement on the Lambeth Council website said: "We are shocked and saddened by the devastating incident in Brixton on Thursday night, and are working to support our communities in the wake of this tragedy."
