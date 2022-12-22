Clerkenwell stabbing death: Jamaly Samba Baibu named as victim
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in central London has been named by police.
Jamaly Samba Baibu was one of two teenagers stabbed on Seward Street in Clerkenwell on Tuesday night. He died at the scene.
The second boy, also 16, received non-life threatening injuries.
Det Ch Insp Kate Kieran said members of the public came to the aid of both boys, but some did not leave their details.
'We will do all we can'
"Jamaly had his whole life ahead of him," she said.
"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss. We will do all we can to support them."
Police are yet to make any arrests.
Det Ch Insp Kieran appealed for witnesses to come forward. Police are particularly keen to talk to all the people who helped at the scene.
She said: "Anyone who was driving nearby, particularly along either Seward Street or Central Street, please check any dashcam footage that you might have captured of the incident or of other significant activity."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk