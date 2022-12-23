Hounslow: Driver denies four attempted murder charges
- Published
A man has been accused of trying to murder four pedestrians by running them over in west London.
Choudry Razaq, 24, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to six charges relating to the incident on Kingsley Road, Hounslow, on 25 September.
They comprise four counts of attempted murder, one of dangerous driving and one of driving while disqualified.
Two men were critically injured when a silver Chevrolet allegedly driven by Mr Razaq hit the pedestrians.
Two others were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The defendant, from Feltham, entered his pleas earlier before Judge Sarah Munro KC.
He was remanded into custody ahead of a 10-day trial scheduled to begin on 31 July.
Two other men have been arrested as part of the investigation.
A man held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed pending further inquiries, while a man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk