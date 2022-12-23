Elizabeth line workers to strike in January
Elizabeth line employees, who will strike on 12 January, say they are earning much less than colleagues working on other lines.
Two unions, who represent infrastructure workers, have rejected a 4% pay offer for 2022 and a 4.4% increase for next year.
Unions say they will also take other forms of industrial action after the strike ends.
Transport for London (TfL) urged the unions to work to avoid disruption.
Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) has announced that it will join Prospect in the walkout that will cause "significant disruption".
TSSA organiser Mel Taylor said: "Our members have sent the company a very clear message that they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions.
"The result of our ballot shows the strength of feeling and that is why we will be moving very quickly to take strike action and action short of a strike in the New Year.
"Frankly, we have been left with little option because we know workers at Rail for London Infrastructure are being paid significantly less than equivalent colleagues across the TfL network.
"That is simply not good enough. Our members have the power to bring the Elizabeth Line to a standstill and the company must now wake up to that fact and get back round the table.
"We are always open to talks, but only if there's a much-improved deal in the offing, one which puts our members on a par with those in the outsourced parts of the Elizabeth Line."
Howard Smith, director of the Elizabeth line for TfL, said: "Strikes are bad news for everyone, and we urge the TSSA and Prospect to work with us and avoid the need for industrial action."
