Edgware: Man arrested after woman dies in Christmas Day crash
A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash in the early hours of Christmas Day.
At about 03:45 GMT, patrolling Met police officers in a marked car indicated for a car to stop in Hendon Way, Edgware, north London.
The car drove off and police did not pursue it. The car was then involved in a crash with another vehicle and hit a lamp-post.
The 22-year-old, who was a passenger in the second car, died from her injuries.
The driver of the second car - a man - suffered a non-serious head injury.
Police said the occupants of the car that did not stop for officers fled the scene on foot.
A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Road closures are in place and inquiries are continuing to trace other occupants of the car, the force added.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
