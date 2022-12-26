Murder arrest after Christmas Day stabbing in Islington
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found stabbed on Christmas Day.
The victim, in his mid 50s, was found injured following reports of concern for his welfare at an address in Holloway Road, Islington at 16:55 GMT.
He was given first aid treatment but died at the scene. His next of kin have been told.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.