Andre Foster death: Murder charge after man stabbed in Kilburn flat
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London.
Andre Foster, 44, - also known as Andre Jacks - was found injured at Gable Lodge in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, just before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found the 44-year-old died from a stab wound to the neck.
Liban Ali, 29, has been charged with murder.
Mr Ali, who was arrested in Nottingham on Friday has also been charged with drug offences and possession of a bladed article.
He is due before Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
