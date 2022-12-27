Man charged with murder after Christmas Day stabbing in Islington
A man has been charged with murder after another man was found stabbed on Christmas Day.
Claudius Francis, 54, was found injured following reports of concern for his welfare at an address in Holloway Road, Islington at 16:55 GMT on Sunday.
He was given first aid treatment but died at the scene.
Amar Nafazy, 55, of Holloway Road is due at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later, charged with murder.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Francis died from multiple stab wounds.
Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
