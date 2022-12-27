Clerkenwell stabbing death: Boy,16, arrested for teenager's murder
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another boy aged 16.
Jamaly Samba Baibu was one of two teenagers stabbed on Seward Street in Clerkenwell, London, on 20 December. He died at the scene.
The second boy, also 16, received non-life threatening injuries.
The Met said they arrested a boy on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.
Officers provided first aid at the scene before paramedics from London's Air Ambulance arrived.
Police are keen to speak to anyone with information or who witnessed the attack.
