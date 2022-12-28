Woman, 24, seriously injured in Tottenham shooting
- Published
A 24-year-old woman was shot near a party in north London, detectives said and they are appealing for witnesses.
Police and paramedics were called at 06:28 GMT on Tuesday to reports that someone had been shot at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road.
Nobody with injuries was found but after further inquiries they tracked the victim to a nearby hospital.
She went to hospital without the assistance of the emergency services, police said.
Detectives added that she remains in hospital undergoing treatment and is in a serious but stable condition.
Initial police inquiries suggest the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 06:30 GMT.
There was a significant number of people in the area due to a nearby party, the force said.