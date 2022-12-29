Tottenham shooting: Police arrest man after woman injured
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 24-year-old woman was shot and injured near a party in north London.
The shooting happened at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road, in Tottenham, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday. Police and medics were called to the scene.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The victim is in hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.
She went to hospital without the assistance of the emergency services, according to Scotland Yard.
Despite the time of the incident, there was a significant number of people in the area because of a nearby party, the force said, and appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk