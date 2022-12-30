Clerkenwell stabbing death: Boy, 16, arrested at Gatwick
- Published
Related Topics
A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of murdering another boy aged 16.
Jamaly Samba Baibu died at the scene of the double stabbing on Seward Street in Clerkenwell on 20 December.
Another boy, also 16, received non-life threatening injuries.
The latest arrest, on Thursday night, follows that of another 16 year-old boy on suspicion of murder on Tuesday who has been bailed until January.
The teenager arrested at Gatwick remains in police custody in south London.
Police are keen to speak to anyone with information or who witnessed the attack.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.