Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed to death in a park in south-east London.
He was found injured when police were called to Strakers Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday and pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made and the area around the scene has been cordoned off, the Metropolitan Police said.
His next of kin has been informed. The force is asking for witnesses or anyone who has information to contact them.
Organisers of a New Year's Eve run in the park, which had been due to take place on Saturday morning, said the event had been cancelled.
Peckham Rye Parkrun tweeted: "The park is currently closed and cordoned off to the public and we have been advised to cancel. Our thoughts are with everyone involved."
