New Year's Eve: Thousands to gather for London New Year fireworks
More than 10,000 people are expected to gather for London's New Year's Eve fireworks display.
It is the first time since 2019, when the Covid pandemic started, that people are able to gather near the London Eye to attend the display.
The capital city will welcome in the New Year with a 12-minute fireworks display set to music
Last year a smaller display with drones was broadcast near its landmarks.
On Saturday night restrictions will be in place for people without tickets for the event - organised by the Mayor of London.