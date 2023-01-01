Hayes: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's New Year's Eve murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home in west London.
Stephanie Hansen, 39, was found by police and paramedics on Willenhall Drive in Hayes, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The arrested man, 29, was known to Ms Hansen and remains in police custody.
The victim's family has been informed and police say they are not looking for any further suspects.
A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.
Det Chief Insp Neil John said: "My thoughts are with Stephanie's family. They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support.
"I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community.
"While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public."
