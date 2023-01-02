Woman dies in south London flat fire
A woman, believed to be in her 20s, has died after a flat fire in south London.
Emergencies services were called to Old Kent Road, Southwark, at 17:00 GMT on New Year's Day.
Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze as nearby residents were evacuated and road closures put in place.
The Met Police said a crime scene cordon had been put in place in as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.
The force said no arrests have been made.
A spokesman said: "Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.
"Sadly, one woman, believed to be in her twenties, died at the scene."
London Fire Brigade said part of the second floor flat was damaged by the fire.
