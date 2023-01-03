Murder arrest after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A 44-year-old care facility resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another resident at the premises in west London.
A 60-year-old man died at the centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday.
Emergency crews attended but he died at the scene. His family has been informed and post-mortem tests will take place.
Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating.
Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
