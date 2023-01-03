Peckham Rye Park stab victim named as police hunt suspects
- Published
A 29-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a south-east London park has been named by police.
Kalabe Legesse was "minding his own business," when he was attacked in Peckham Rye Park and Common near a cafe off Straker's Road, police said.
He died at the scene at about 20:25 GMT on Friday and The Metropolitan Police said it was looking for two suspects riding bicycles, who fled the scene.
Mr Legesse's family and friends were devastated by his death, the Met said.
A post-mortem examination on Saturday found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and stab wound to the heart.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said: "Kalabe's family and friends have been left devastated by his death, which occurred after a brutal and senseless attack when he was simply sitting in the park, minding his own business.
"At this early stage in the investigation, we believe we are looking for two suspects riding pedal bikes, who fled the scene towards Peckham Rye."
She urged anyone who was in or around the park, particularly in the area near the café and playground, at about 20:00 GMT, to get in touch.
