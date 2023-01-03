Newham care facility death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London.
The Met and London Ambulance Service were called to the Newham Centre for Mental Health on Glen Road at 03:45 GMT over reports of a person being injured.
A 34-year-old man was found with head injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.
Another male resident at the facility, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody.
The Met added a post-mortem examination was due to be held at East Ham Mortuary on Wednesday.
Detectives are in the process of informing the dead man's next of kin.
