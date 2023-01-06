Met Police: Officer charged with two rapes granted bail
- Published
A Met Police officer accused of raping two women has appeared in court.
PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have carried out the attacks days apart in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom in Surrey, in August and September. He was not on duty.
PC Edwards, from Ashstead in Surrey, was granted bail under the condition he does not enter the M25 area, except when attending court.
His next hearing at Inner London Crown Court will take place on Monday.
The victims of the alleged attacks are in their 20s and 30s.
The officer was arrested on suspicion of rape on 5 September and is suspended from duty.
Judge Freya Newbery put the accused under an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am. PC Edwards did not attend the hearing.